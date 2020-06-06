Reservists Recognized for Heroic Actions

U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Thomas O. Pemberton, 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, recoginizes the actions of reservists from the 514th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 6, 2020. Master Sgt. Tracey Schwalbe and Senior Airman Kimberly Addy were recognized for the medical assistance they provided to two victims of a car accident on June 5.

