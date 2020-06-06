Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reservists Recognized for Heroic Actions

    Reservists Recognized for Heroic Actions

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Thomas O. Pemberton, 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, recoginizes the actions of reservists from the 514th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 6, 2020. Master Sgt. Tracey Schwalbe and Senior Airman Kimberly Addy were recognized for the medical assistance they provided to two victims of a car accident on June 5.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:03
    Photo ID: 6233624
    VIRIN: 200606-F-DV652-1006
    Resolution: 3691x2461
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists Recognized for Heroic Actions, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AFRC
    AF
    JBMDL
    514 AMW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    514th AMDS
    resilient leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT