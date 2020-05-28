200528-N-EO124-2597 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 28, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zhen Liu, from Oxnard, California, operates a medium tactical vehicle and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Skinner, from Bluffton, South Carolina, operates a grader to shape a road. U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, are supporting a landfill capping project in support of Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
