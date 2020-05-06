PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jesus Guevaflores, from West Lecco, Texas, right, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brad Sipes, from San Diego, combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 5, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 20:38 Photo ID: 6233436 VIRIN: 200605-N-IW125-1044 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 1.48 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.