200601-N-ML755-2017 ARABIAN GULF (June 1, 2020) Chief Gunner’s Mate Shakara Lawrence disinfects the bulkhead during cleaning stations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) June 1, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 04:55 Photo ID: 6233026 VIRIN: 200601-N-ML755-2017 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 847.3 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.