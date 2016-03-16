USS Emory S. Land Crew Members Perform Skit While in an Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear

200316-N-ZU404-1086

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 16, 2020) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) reenact part of the movie Men of Honor to pay tribute to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (TAKE-7) during an underway replenishment March 16. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede/Released).

Date Taken: 03.16.2016 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA