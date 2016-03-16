Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land Crew Members Perform Skit While in an Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Emory S. Land Crew Members Perform Skit While in an Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordyn Diomede 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    200316-N-ZU404-1086
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 16, 2020) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) reenact part of the movie Men of Honor to pay tribute to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (TAKE-7) during an underway replenishment March 16. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2016
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:37
    Photo ID: 6232834
    VIRIN: 200316-N-ZU404-1086
    Resolution: 5746x4104
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Crew Members Perform Skit While in an Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Unrep
    USS Emory S. Land
    At Sea
    USNS Carl Brashear

