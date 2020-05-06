Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June 5 VIDOC [Image 4 of 4]

    June 5 VIDOC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Ramirez, 17th Training Wing vice commander, leaves the Norma Brown building, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Members of the 17th TRW wore masks and followed social distancing procedures as Ramirez transitioned from Goodfellow to his gaining assignment in San Antonio, Texas, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6232739
    VIRIN: 200605-F-DX569-2038
    Resolution: 4500x3215
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 5 VIDOC [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    June 5 VIDOC
    June 5 VIDOC
    June 5 VIDOC
    June 5 VIDOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PCS
    San Angelo
    GAFB
    masks
    moral
    Texas
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Training
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    vice commander
    AETC
    Air Education Training Command
    Goodfellow
    farwell
    San Angelo Texas
    VIDOC
    17TRW
    Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    social distance
    Col Ramirez
    eblow bump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT