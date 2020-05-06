Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy RTHP 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    Normandy RTHP 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    Capt. Christopher D. Stone, the commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), speaks with media following Normandy’s return from deployment. Normandy returns to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S.Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/RELEASED)

