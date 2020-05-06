Capt. Christopher D. Stone, the commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), speaks with media following Normandy’s return from deployment. Normandy returns to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S.Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 14:27 Photo ID: 6232344 VIRIN: 200605-N-OW182-821 Resolution: 7053x4680 Size: 1.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Normandy RTHP 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.