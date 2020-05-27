Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve NCO Wins Distinguished Engineer Award

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Staff Sgt. James Toothman, 391st Engineer Battalion plans non-commissioned officer (NCO), prepares to teach a map-reading class to identify terrain features. Toothman recently set himself apart from his enlisted Army Reserve engineer peers when he was selected to receive the prestigious Sturgis Medal, May. 10. (Army Reserve courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve NCO Wins Distinguished Engineer Award, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

