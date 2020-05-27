Army Reserve NCO Wins Distinguished Engineer Award

Staff Sgt. James Toothman, 391st Engineer Battalion plans non-commissioned officer (NCO), prepares to teach a map-reading class to identify terrain features. Toothman recently set himself apart from his enlisted Army Reserve engineer peers when he was selected to receive the prestigious Sturgis Medal, May. 10. (Army Reserve courtesy photo)

