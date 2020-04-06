Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Parent Support Program

    New Parent Support Program

    ITALY

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Jo Anne Abbate (Left), Vanessa Caudill (Middle), and Lindsey Delew (Right) who are all a part of the New Parent Support Program Home Visitors, put together busy bags for PCS families with children under five years old on June 4, 2020. The New Parent Support Program uses crafts like these to help families overcome the normal day to day stressors that come with PCSing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 06:11
    Photo ID: 6231638
    VIRIN: 200604-A-DR527-106
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Parent Support Program, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Parent Support Program
    New Parent Support Program: Busy Bags
    New Parent Support Program
    New Parent Support Program: Busy Bags
    New Parent Support Program: Busy Bags

    #Families
    #PCS
    #Children
    #Support
    #NewParentSupportProgram

