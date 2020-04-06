Jo Anne Abbate (Left), Vanessa Caudill (Middle), and Lindsey Delew (Right) who are all a part of the New Parent Support Program Home Visitors, put together busy bags for PCS families with children under five years old on June 4, 2020. The New Parent Support Program uses crafts like these to help families overcome the normal day to day stressors that come with PCSing.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 06:11
|Photo ID:
|6231638
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-DR527-106
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Parent Support Program [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT