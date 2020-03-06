200603-N-IW125-1087

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) U.S. Sailors fire M9 pistols during a live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 3, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 02:41 Photo ID: 6231554 VIRIN: 200603-N-IW125-1087 Resolution: 7078x4724 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.