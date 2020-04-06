Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-40 Change of Command 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jakoeb VanDahlen 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    200604-N-CL765-1019 OAK HARBOR, Wash.(June 4, 2020) Cmdr. Joseph Parsons, VP-40's Commanding Officer, Salutes Capt. Erin Osborne, Commodore, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10, during a change of command ceremony onboard a P-8A Aircraft. During the ceremony, Parsons relieved Cmdr. Matt McKerring as commanding officer of VP-40’s “Fighting Marlins.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jakoeb Vandahlen/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 00:05
    Photo ID: 6231521
    VIRIN: 200604-N-CL765-1019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-40 Change of Command 2020, by PO2 Jakoeb VanDahlen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VP-40
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 40
    P-8A

