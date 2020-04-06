200604-N-CL765-1019 OAK HARBOR, Wash.(June 4, 2020) Cmdr. Joseph Parsons, VP-40's Commanding Officer, Salutes Capt. Erin Osborne, Commodore, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10, during a change of command ceremony onboard a P-8A Aircraft. During the ceremony, Parsons relieved Cmdr. Matt McKerring as commanding officer of VP-40’s “Fighting Marlins.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jakoeb Vandahlen/Released)
|06.04.2020
|06.05.2020 00:05
|6231521
|200604-N-CL765-1019
|6016x4016
|1.46 MB
|US
This work, VP-40 Change of Command 2020, by PO2 Jakoeb VanDahlen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
