    Air National Guard Chaplain activates for first time during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 3]

    Air National Guard Chaplain activates for first time during COVID-19

    FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Capt. Michael Zimmer, a chaplain with the Nebraska Air National Guard, speaks with an Airmen and a Soldier at a mobile testing site, June 3, 2020, at the Christensen Field Livestock Arena in Fremont, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state, and Chaplain Zimmer was activated as the chaplain for the Joint Task Force for Nebraska National Guard COVID-19 mission. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2016
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 17:13
    Photo ID: 6231327
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-BY260-008
    Resolution: 4168x3334
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: FREMONT, NE, US 
    This work, Air National Guard Chaplain activates for first time during COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska Air National Guard Chaplain activates for first time during COVID-19

    Air National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    PPE
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    chaplain
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    samples
    Citizen Soldiers
    personal protective equipment
    Citizen Airmen
    wellness check
    mobile testing
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
    nasopharyngeal swab

