    Boston University Student and Army Reserve Soldier participates in NYC COVID-19 response

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Meritt Phillips 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Spc. Owen Kearney takes an oath of contract with the Boston University Reserve Officer Training Corp program and formally transitions to the rank of ROTC cadet. Kearney, a human resource specialist, took the oath virtually while serving with an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force in New York City. He is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve Soldiers serving in medical units that have mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:13
    Photo ID: 6230558
    VIRIN: 200604-A-CV700-980
    Resolution: 1420x1824
    Size: 547.41 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boston University Student and Army Reserve Soldier participates in NYC COVID-19 response, by LTC Meritt Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    New York City
    Devens
    Abington
    Boston University
    3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    Charles River
    COVID-19
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    Javits Convention Center
    Spc. Owen Kearney
    803rd Hospital Center
    Queens Hospital

