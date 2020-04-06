Boston University Student and Army Reserve Soldier participates in NYC COVID-19 response

Spc. Owen Kearney takes an oath of contract with the Boston University Reserve Officer Training Corp program and formally transitions to the rank of ROTC cadet. Kearney, a human resource specialist, took the oath virtually while serving with an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force in New York City. He is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve Soldiers serving in medical units that have mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)

