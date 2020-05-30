Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EARF emergency deployment readiness exercise [Image 41 of 41]

    EARF emergency deployment readiness exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Major General Lapthe Flora addresses soldiers from Bulldog Company 1-187 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), after completing an East Africa Response Force (EARF) emergency deployment readiness exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 30, 2020. Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are assigned to the EARF and provide the ability to respond rapidly to crises spanning a vast area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:09
    Photo ID: 6230550
    VIRIN: 200530-F-TE598-0697
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARF emergency deployment readiness exercise [Image 41 of 41], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    1CTCS
    United States Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    training
    CLDJ
    EARF
    East African Response Force

