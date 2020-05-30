U.S. Army Major General Lapthe Flora addresses soldiers from Bulldog Company 1-187 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), after completing an East Africa Response Force (EARF) emergency deployment readiness exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 30, 2020. Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are assigned to the EARF and provide the ability to respond rapidly to crises spanning a vast area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ