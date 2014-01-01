Sector Jacksonville CS Makes Crews Happy

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Lindemulder, a culinary specialist assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, prepares the noon meal for crewmembers June 2, 2020. CSs serve in approximately 370 units worldwide supporting the Coast Guard mission by preparing nutritious meals for the crew and serving in various collateral duties on board the unit assigned. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

