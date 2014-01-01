Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sector Jacksonville CS Makes Crews Happy

    Sector Jacksonville CS Makes Crews Happy

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Lindemulder, a culinary specialist assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, prepares the noon meal for crewmembers June 2, 2020. CSs serve in approximately 370 units worldwide supporting the Coast Guard mission by preparing nutritious meals for the crew and serving in various collateral duties on board the unit assigned. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:10
    Photo ID: 6230396
    VIRIN: 200602-G-BZ327-1644
    Resolution: 3380x4622
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sector Jacksonville CS Makes Crews Happy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    meals
    chef
    cooking
    CS
    Culinary
    Sector

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT