    Washington Guardsmen support local food banks [Image 7 of 9]

    Washington Guardsmen support local food banks

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army National Guardsmen pack and sort food into carts at the Nourish Methodist Church Food Bank at Tacoma, Wash., May 30, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 01:24
    Photo ID: 6230218
    VIRIN: 200530-Z-CH590-0140
    Resolution: 4950x3300
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guardsmen support local food banks [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Food distribution
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard

