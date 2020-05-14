Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’

    Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    "The 2020 Best of Davis Award" is awarded to Kendra Dominguez by the Davis County School District at her home at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Dominguez is currently a special education teacher at Sunset Elementary School and serves on several education committees in the school district. The award is given annually to teachers and support staff who exemplify excellence. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:51
    Photo ID: 6230028
    VIRIN: 200514-F-F3495-0001
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT