Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’

"The 2020 Best of Davis Award" is awarded to Kendra Dominguez by the Davis County School District at her home at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Dominguez is currently a special education teacher at Sunset Elementary School and serves on several education committees in the school district. The award is given annually to teachers and support staff who exemplify excellence. (Courtesy photo)

