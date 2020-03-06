Hill AFB spouse receives ‘The 2020 Best of Davis Award’

Photo By Todd Cromar | "The 2020 Best of Davis Award" is awarded to Kendra Dominguez by the Davis County...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | "The 2020 Best of Davis Award" is awarded to Kendra Dominguez by the Davis County School District at her home at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Dominguez is currently a special education teacher at Sunset Elementary School and serves on several education committees in the school district. The award is given annually to teachers and support staff who exemplify excellence. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- “The 2020 Best of Davis Award” was awarded to Kendra Dominguez, which was presented to her by Davis County School District at her home on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20.



Dominguez is currently a special education teacher at Sunset Elementary School and serves on several education committees in the school district.



The award is presented annually by the Davis School District to teachers and support staff who exemplify excellence and consistently go above beyond with their work.



Candidates are nominated by co-workers and selected by a committee from applications and supervisor endorsements. This year, a total of 15 elementary teachers, 15 secondary teachers and 10 support staff members were chosen and presented with the award from a pool of more than 300 nominees.



Co-worker Jill Bonspeel nominated Dominguez for the award.



“Kendra loves her students and often deals with stressful, heightened environments with patience and grace,” Bonspeel said. “She is detail oriented, adaptable, and even tempered, while making sure her students fully understand that she is there to help them be their best selves. Her calming nature creates a safe environment for all students.”



“Kendra is a great example of hard work and a fantastic attitude, by day she is an amazing special education teacher and by night she works hard on her PHD,” Bonspeel continued. “She is always putting forward amazing ideas and incorporating research-based interventions, as well as advocating for her students individually, making sure each one, has all the resources they need to succeed.”



Judi Reef, principle of Sunset Elementary, complemented her work ethic as well.



“Mrs. Dominguez puts everything she has into her job and gives tirelessly to her students every day. She also serves on many school and district committees, which allows her to share her expertise with others,” Reef said.