    MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River gear up for Hurricane Season [Image 3 of 4]

    MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River gear up for Hurricane Season

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Wayne Herbert, operations officer for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, briefs base senior leaders during the annual Destructive Weather Season outlook at Bldg 1 on MCB Camp Lejeune, May 28, 2020. Hurricane season begins June 1 and extends through Nov. 30. Camp Lejeune conducts its Destructive Weather Exercise annually in preparation for the hurricane season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)

    Above-normal hurricane season predicted for local Camp Lejeune area

