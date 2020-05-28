MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River gear up for Hurricane Season

Wayne Herbert, operations officer for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, briefs base senior leaders during the annual Destructive Weather Season outlook at Bldg 1 on MCB Camp Lejeune, May 28, 2020. Hurricane season begins June 1 and extends through Nov. 30. Camp Lejeune conducts its Destructive Weather Exercise annually in preparation for the hurricane season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)

