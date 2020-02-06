Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile held change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile held change of command ceremony

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile held a change of command ceremony for the commanding officer, June 2, 2020.

    During the ceremony, Capt. Christopher J. Hulser assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer of ATC Mobile from Capt. William E. Sasser, Jr.
    Rear Adm. Brian K. Penoyer, commander, Force Readiness Command presided over the change of command ceremony.

    Sasser has served as the commanding officer of ATC Mobile since 2017. He was responsible for all aspects of Coast Guard pilot and aircrew training, and provided search and rescue responses for the Eighth Coast Guard District. Sasser retired after 34 years of faithful service to the Nation.

    Hulser reported from Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C., where he served as the acting director of military personnel.

    A change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 10:07
    Photo ID: 6229177
    VIRIN: 200602-G-ID129-005
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile held change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    change of command
    Aviation Training Center Mobile

