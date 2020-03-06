Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony Capt. Joshua York [Image 2 of 2]

    Promotion Ceremony Capt. Joshua York

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria held a promotion ceremony to celebrate the promotion of Capt. Joshua York, Deputy Chief of Logistics, to the rank of major, at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 3, 2020. Maj York and his family will depart the organization to go to his next duty assignment in Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

    Vilseck
    Promotion Ceremony
    Joshua York
    Medical Department Activity Bavaria

