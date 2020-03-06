Promotion Ceremony Capt. Joshua York

The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria held a promotion ceremony to celebrate the promotion of Capt. Joshua York, Deputy Chief of Logistics, to the rank of major, at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 3, 2020. Maj York and his family will depart the organization to go to his next duty assignment in Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

