    B-1 integrates with Greek aircraft over North Macedonia [Image 4 of 5]

    B-1 integrates with Greek aircraft over North Macedonia

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.29.2020

    Greek F-16s escort two B1B Lancers during a training mission over North Macedonia for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 29, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training throughout Europe and the Black Sea region. Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contribute to enhanced resiliency and interoperability and enables us to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. (Courtesy photo by Ukrainian Air Force)

    F-16
    Greece
    EUCOM
    B-1
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    North Macednoia

