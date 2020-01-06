Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    219th EIS return home [Image 1 of 2]

    219th EIS return home

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Several members of the 219th Electronics Engineering and Radar Installation Squadron and Logistics Readiness Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, return home after a deployment June 1, 2020 at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa, Okla. The Airmen have been deployed for six months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:30
    Photo ID: 6229126
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-UN332-1011
    Resolution: 5688x4063
    Size: 13.71 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th EIS return home [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    219th EIS return home
    219th EIS return home from deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Relationships
    Airmen Magazine
    United States Air Force
    Readiness
    oklahoma national guard
    Tulsa
    138th fighter wing
    Lethality
    Tulsa International Airport
    #GoANG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    #GoGuard
    #138FW
    #OklahomaAirNationalGuard
    Locked On Magazine
    Locked On Monthy
    219th EIS
    138th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT