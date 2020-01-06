Several members of the 219th Electronics Engineering and Radar Installation Squadron and Logistics Readiness Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, return home after a deployment June 1, 2020 at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa, Okla. The Airmen have been deployed for six months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 08:30
|Photo ID:
|6229126
|VIRIN:
|200601-Z-UN332-1011
|Resolution:
|5688x4063
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 219th EIS return home [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT