Staff Sgt. Torrey Gray, a services Journeyman from the 127th Force Support Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan is supporting his local community. I help keep our military members ready to deploy while I manage and administer our physical fitness program on base. For the last two months we have been helping package food at the Forgotten Harvest food bank in Royal Oak that is distributed to Michiganders in need every day. I joined the Michigan Air National Guard because the military runs in my family - both of my parents served in the Army, my uncle served in the Navy, and my grandfather served in the Marine Corps. For me, serving at Selfridge is the best way I can honor my family legacy and support the community I live in.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:19 Photo ID: 6229122 VIRIN: 200530-Z-QD386-1001 Resolution: 1402x1528 Size: 593.97 KB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Hometown Hero, by Phillip Ulmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.