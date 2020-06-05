200506-A-DZ781-0049 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley, a Sailor assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3, conducts a live fire gunnery exercise while aboard a Mark VI Patrol boat. CRS 3 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 06:32
|Photo ID:
|6229023
|VIRIN:
|050620-A-DZ781-0118
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT