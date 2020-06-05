200506-A-DZ781-0049 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley, a Sailor assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3, conducts a live fire gunnery exercise while aboard a Mark VI Patrol boat. CRS 3 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the

Date Taken: 05.06.2020
Location: ARABIAN GULF