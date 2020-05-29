Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards [Image 1 of 4]

    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Barnes 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Laura Johnson, 347th Operations Support Squadron executive officer, announces 23d Wing first-quarter award recipients during a virtual ceremony May 29, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The ceremony was held virtually to honor nominees and announce the recipients while complying with CDC and public health guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:12
    Photo ID: 6228262
    VIRIN: 200529-F-CX880-1004
    Resolution: 3468x2311
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards
    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards
    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards
    23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    23d Wing
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT