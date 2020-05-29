23d Wing virtually announces quarterly awards

1st Lt. Laura Johnson, 347th Operations Support Squadron executive officer, announces 23d Wing first-quarter award recipients during a virtual ceremony May 29, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The ceremony was held virtually to honor nominees and announce the recipients while complying with CDC and public health guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine M. Barnes)

