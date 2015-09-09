Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA Bids Farewell to Sharon Walters [Image 2 of 2]

    USAMMDA Bids Farewell to Sharon Walters

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2015

    Photo by Jeffrey Soares 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Members of USAMMDA's Warfighter Health, Performance and Evacuation Project Management Office gather in the Medical Prototype Development Laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland. From left to right: Jake Fox, Sharon Walters, Jaime Lee, Alan Harner, Teal LaRocca, Mark Brown, James Cromartie, Jay Bartlett, Denis Heaton, Maureen Milano, and Mark Easterday. (Photo courtesy of USAMDMA)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2015
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 09:44
    This work, USAMMDA Bids Farewell to Sharon Walters [Image 2 of 2], by Jeffrey Soares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People
    U.S. Army
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures
    USAMRDC

