Members of USAMMDA's Warfighter Health, Performance and Evacuation Project Management Office gather in the Medical Prototype Development Laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland. From left to right: Jake Fox, Sharon Walters, Jaime Lee, Alan Harner, Teal LaRocca, Mark Brown, James Cromartie, Jay Bartlett, Denis Heaton, Maureen Milano, and Mark Easterday. (Photo courtesy of USAMDMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2015
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6228026
|VIRIN:
|150909-O-IE261-204
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
This work, USAMMDA Bids Farewell to Sharon Walters [Image 2 of 2], by Jeffrey Soares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMDA Bids Farewell to Sharon Walters
