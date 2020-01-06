CARIBBEAN SEA (June 1, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Tamai Bowry prepares food for lunch in the galley of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
06.01.2020
06.02.2020
|6228002
|200601-N-KK394-1010
|4108x2739
|609.16 KB
CARIBBEAN SEA
