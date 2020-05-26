82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), lands after executing a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump May 26, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
