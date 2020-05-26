Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump [Image 8 of 8]

    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), lands after executing a High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) jump May 26, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 02:02
    Photo ID: 6227738
    VIRIN: 200526-F-YF084-0154
    Resolution: 3110x1873
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump
    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen execute HALO jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    HALO
    CJFT-HOA
    82nd ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT