Now Hear This - National Save Your Hearing Day

Now Hear This...whether by a walk-in ear cleaning request at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Otorhinolaryngology Department Audiology Division or indicated by the approximately 12,000 audio appointments completed in 2019 at BHC/NMRTU Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, hearing conservation has long been a patient-care commitment for our nation's warfighters and their families in keeping them ready, healthy and on the job.

May 31, 2020, has been designated as National Save Your Hearing Day. This annual, nationwide declaration reminds everyone on the importance of hearing preservation.

From ship to shore, from subsurface to squadron, from seafront to the shipyard, we remind everyone that it's crucial to protect your hearing and that of your family.

Hearing is essential, and despite the continued onslaught of outside (think 'surround sound') noise encountered daily, there are preventive measures that can be implemented by all to lessen and prevent excessive hearing loss.

According to the American Academy of Audiology, it is estimated that up to half of the cases of hearing impairment and deafness are preventable. There are many effective, preventative strategies including immunization against rubella to reduce congenital infections, immunization against H. influenza and S. pneumonia to reduce cases of middle ear infections, and avoiding or protecting against excessive noise exposure. It is also strongly recommended to always be alert to hazardous noise and wear proper hearing protection when needed. If you have questions on hearing loss, audiology testing criteria, proper hearing protection, please call our ENT/Audiology front desk at 360-475-4214. They will hear your call (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

