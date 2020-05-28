Cal Guard Chaplain brings USO morale bags to medical teams

U.S. Army Maj. Harry Brown, left, a chaplain with the 224th Sustainment Brigade, California Army National Guard, and Kasey Brann, field program specialist with the Bob Hope USO, stand next to a cart of morale bags at the Bob Hope USO at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, May 28, 2020. The morale bags were donated to Joint Task Force 224 Medical Support Teams that have been providing humanitarian support throughout Southern California in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb)
05.28.2020
05.30.2020
|6226185
|200528-Z-KD078-0009
|3132x2088
|931.44 KB
LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|LAKEWOOD, CA, US
|LONG BEACH, CA, US
|4
|0
|0
