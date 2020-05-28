Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard Chaplain brings USO morale bags to medical teams [Image 4 of 5]

    Cal Guard Chaplain brings USO morale bags to medical teams

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Maj. Harry Brown, left, a chaplain with the 224th Sustainment Brigade, California Army National Guard, and Kasey Brann, field program specialist with the Bob Hope USO, stand next to a cart of morale bags at the Bob Hope USO at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, May 28, 2020. The morale bags were donated to Joint Task Force 224 Medical Support Teams that have been providing humanitarian support throughout Southern California in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.30.2020 15:08
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, CA, US
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USO
    DSCA
    California
    Donations
    Chaplain
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Cal Guard
    Bob Hope USO
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    224SB
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA Response
    COVID19
    COVID19NATIONALGUARD
    Morale Bags
    JTF224
    ndfhp2020
    ARMY-COVID19-RESPONSE

