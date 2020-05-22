Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas State Guard Implements Emergency Tracking Network

    WESLACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Members of 2nd Brigade, Texas State Guard, Texas Military Department, use the Emergency Tracking Network system to assist members of 1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and members of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service as part of Joint Task Force 72, with warehouse operations in support of the COVID-19 response in Houston, Texas, May 22, 2020. These supplies will be utilized to assist state and local authorities as needed. (Texas State Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Illich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas State Guard Implements Emergency Tracking Network, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas
    Texas State Guard
    Texas Military Department
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

