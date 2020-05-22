Texas State Guard Implements Emergency Tracking Network

Members of 2nd Brigade, Texas State Guard, Texas Military Department, use the Emergency Tracking Network system to assist members of 1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and members of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service as part of Joint Task Force 72, with warehouse operations in support of the COVID-19 response in Houston, Texas, May 22, 2020. These supplies will be utilized to assist state and local authorities as needed. (Texas State Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Illich)

