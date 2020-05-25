The Honorable Mayor John Rowe, City of Portsmouth, and Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Kai Torkelson lay a wreath for the fallen at High Street Landing Flagpole Stage as part of the City of Portsmouth's Memorial Day Observance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6222249 VIRIN: 200525-N-XX785-008 Resolution: 6478x4319 Size: 15.5 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY Participates in Portsmouth Memorial Day Events [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.