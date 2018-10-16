Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    U, Kon-Kim, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District engineer was instrumental in the completion of the hardened aircraft shelters project (Photo by Jennifer Moore).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2018
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 00:18
    Photo ID: 6221975
    VIRIN: 200527-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, completes construction of 3rd generation hardened aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    USACE
    Far East District
    FED
    aircraft shelters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT