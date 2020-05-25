200525-N-PL200-1001

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), front, exercises with the Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class multi-role stealth frigate RSS Steadfast (FFS 70) in the South China Sea, May 25, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (Photo courtesy of Republic of Singapore Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 00:30 Photo ID: 6221973 VIRIN: 200525-N-PL200-1001 Resolution: 5339x3559 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.