    USS Gabrielle Giffords - RSS Steadfast Exercise Together

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.25.2020

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), front, exercises with the Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class multi-role stealth frigate RSS Steadfast (FFS 70) in the South China Sea, May 25, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (Photo courtesy of Republic of Singapore Navy)

    U.S., Singapore navies exercise together in the South China Sea

    Republic of Singapore
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    RSN
    LCS 10
    INDOPACOM
    FFS 70
    Formidable-class frigate

