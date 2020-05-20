USS Ashland Navigation

200520-N-WP675-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2020). Quartermaster 2nd Class Alex Gray from Port Arthur, Texas reports bearings to visual navigation aids aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

