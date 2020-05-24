200524-N-CR843-0115 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Family members await the homecoming of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 following their eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6221581
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-CR843-0115
|Resolution:
|3255x2325
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Families Await VP-4 Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS
