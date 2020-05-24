Families Await VP-4 Sailors

200524-N-CR843-0115 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Family members await the homecoming of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 following their eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

