    Families Await VP-4 Sailors [Image 1 of 3]

    Families Await VP-4 Sailors

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    200524-N-CR843-0115 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Family members await the homecoming of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 following their eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 14:33
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Homecoming
    Deployment
    VP-4
    P-8A

