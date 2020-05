Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama

(MCCALLA, Ala.) Guardsmen with Task Force 31 work in teams with specialized blowers and mop wipes to disinfect the rooms and halls of Plantation Manor, April 25, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)

Date Taken: 04.25.2020
Location: MCCALLA, AL, US