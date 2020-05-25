Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, 2d Marine Division host a 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 25, 2020. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

