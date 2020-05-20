Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron demonstrate securing and apprehension during a demonstration at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The 82nd EASOS provides tactical command and control of air assets and environmental support to the Joint Forces Air and Land Component Commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 07:56 Photo ID: 6220478 VIRIN: 200520-F-YM181-0012 Resolution: 5626x3462 Size: 11.96 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd EASOS Train Securing & Apprehension [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.