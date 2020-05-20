Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd EASOS Train Securing & Apprehension [Image 3 of 8]

    82nd EASOS Train Securing &amp; Apprehension

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron demonstrate securing and apprehension during a demonstration at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 21, 2020. The 82nd EASOS provides tactical command and control of air assets and environmental support to the Joint Forces Air and Land Component Commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 07:56
    Photo ID: 6220478
    VIRIN: 200520-F-YM181-0012
    Resolution: 5626x3462
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd EASOS Train Securing & Apprehension [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    deployed
    Demonstration
    JTAC
    TACP
    Air Base
    Ranger
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Training
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Securing
    82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron
    Apprehension
    82nd EASOS
    ASAB

