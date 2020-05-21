Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard coordinates with FIND Food Bank staff [Image 5 of 5]

    Cal Guard coordinates with FIND Food Bank staff

    INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dominic Brown, center, and Staff Sgt. Danielle Grigsby, right, with the 315th Vertical Construction Company, California Army National Guard, attend a meeting with FIND Food Bank staff to discuss warehouse and distribution operations in Indio, California, May 21, 2020. The group talked about how to improve operations and best serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard coordinates with FIND Food Bank staff [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

