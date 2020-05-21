U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dominic Brown, center, and Staff Sgt. Danielle Grigsby, right, with the 315th Vertical Construction Company, California Army National Guard, attend a meeting with FIND Food Bank staff to discuss warehouse and distribution operations in Indio, California, May 21, 2020. The group talked about how to improve operations and best serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 18:05 Photo ID: 6220373 VIRIN: 200521-Z-RZ465-1041 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 25.37 MB Location: INDIO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard coordinates with FIND Food Bank staff [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.