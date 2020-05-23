Dark Horse Soldiers return to Ft. Campbell

Soldiers with 501st Medical Company Area Support return to Fort Campbell, Ky. May 23, 2020 to begin their quarantine following their medical efforts in the American North East in response to COVID-19. More than 60 Dark Horse Soldiers provided world-class medical treatment, behavioral health care, COVID-19 screening and laboratory testing, radiological support and forward medical logistics management to 4,000 plus DoD Uniformed Service members from Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines in locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

In less than 45 days, the Soldiers treated over 500 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines – many of which were COVID positive or symptomatic.

“As always and in all ways, the strength of our Soldiers is nested in the unwavering support from our incredible Families,” said Capt. Mike Hart, 501st MCAS commander.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grant Ligon, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

