    Idaho's commander-in-chief launches A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over [Image 6 of 11]

    Idaho's commander-in-chief launches A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs linked up with two F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base on May 15, 2020 for a fly over throughout cities of Idaho to honor essential workers and show appreciation to the sacrifice, commitment and bravery of all Idaho's essential workers and citizens keeping Idaho running during this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brad Little, Idaho's commander-in-chief, met with pilots, learned about the 190th Fighter Squadron's mission, and helped launch the A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 10:23
    Photo ID: 6219863
    VIRIN: 200515-Z-AY311-0569
    Resolution: 3600x2355
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho's commander-in-chief launches A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fly Over
    Boise
    Mountain Home
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-15E Strike Eagles
    Air Force
    Idaho
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Commander-in-chief
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    Idaho Military Division
    Governor Brad Little
    Gov. Brad Little
    Essential Workers
    Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters

