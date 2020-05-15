Two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs linked up with two F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base on May 15, 2020 for a fly over throughout cities of Idaho to honor essential workers and show appreciation to the sacrifice, commitment and bravery of all Idaho's essential workers and citizens keeping Idaho running during this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brad Little, Idaho's commander-in-chief, met with pilots, learned about the 190th Fighter Squadron's mission, and helped launch the A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 10:23 Photo ID: 6219863 VIRIN: 200515-Z-AY311-0569 Resolution: 3600x2355 Size: 5.12 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho's commander-in-chief launches A-10 Warthogs that honored essential workers in a statewide fly over [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.