U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade stand in formation while adhering to social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 mitigation directives.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6219744
|VIRIN:
|200523-Z-IK914-001
|Resolution:
|3514x2332
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Despite COVID-19, 28th ECAB successfully completes pre-deployment training, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Despite COVID-19, 28th ECAB completes pre-deployment training
LEAVE A COMMENT