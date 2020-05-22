Gabriel Mendez Ramirez, a future Marine with Recruiting Sub-Station Oceanside, Recruiting Station San Diego, lost 186 pounds on his way to become a United States Marine. Ramirez is a native from Oceanside, California and graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)
Future Marine loses 186 pounds to earn title United States Marine
