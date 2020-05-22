Future Marine loses 186 pounds to earn title United States Marine

Gabriel Mendez Ramirez, a future Marine with Recruiting Sub-Station Oceanside, Recruiting Station San Diego, lost 186 pounds on his way to become a United States Marine. Ramirez is a native from Oceanside, California and graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)

