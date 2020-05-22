Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Marine loses 186 pounds to earn title United States Marine

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    Gabriel Mendez Ramirez, a future Marine with Recruiting Sub-Station Oceanside, Recruiting Station San Diego, lost 186 pounds on his way to become a United States Marine. Ramirez is a native from Oceanside, California and graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Marine loses 186 pounds to earn title United States Marine, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

