Plastic gloves sit on a shelf, May 19, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The medical logistics team were able to procure sneeze guards, and even went to a local company who built face shields for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6219556
|VIRIN:
|200519-F-VM792-1021
|Resolution:
|5778x4127
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical logistics prepares for long fight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT