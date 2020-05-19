Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical logistics prepares for long fight

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Plastic gloves sit on a shelf, May 19, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The medical logistics team were able to procure sneeze guards, and even went to a local company who built face shields for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 16:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical logistics prepares for long fight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

