Eddie Meridith (left) and Chris Bergeron, QRP technicians put several bags of shredded paper onto the conveyer belt to be baled.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6219470
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-WU691-564
|Resolution:
|1190x1792
|Size:
|580.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Polk Recycling Center opens, encourages participation [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Polk Recycling Center opens, encourages participation
LEAVE A COMMENT