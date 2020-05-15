Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Recycling Center opens, encourages participation

    Fort Polk Recycling Center opens, encourages participation

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Eddie Meridith (left) and Chris Bergeron, QRP technicians put several bags of shredded paper onto the conveyer belt to be baled.

    Fort Polk Recycling Center opens, encourages participation
    Fort Polk Recycle Center
    reopen after stay-at-home order ends
    encourage participation

