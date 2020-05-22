Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Bifurcate base projectile points

Bifurcate base projectile points that were discovered on Fort McCoy are shown. These projectile points are named so because of their distinctive notched bases, which make them easier to haft onto a stick to create a spear.

These projectile points were used in the Early Archaic Period, which was approximately 10,000 to 8,000 years ago. Artifacts from this period are rare finds on Fort McCoy, and only two sites on the installation have produced this type of projectile point.

Archaeological work on Fort McCoy is coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

