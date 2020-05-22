Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Bifurcate base projectile points

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Bifurcate base projectile points that were discovered on Fort McCoy are shown. These projectile points are named so because of their distinctive notched bases, which make them easier to haft onto a stick to create a spear.
    These projectile points were used in the Early Archaic Period, which was approximately 10,000 to 8,000 years ago. Artifacts from this period are rare finds on Fort McCoy, and only two sites on the installation have produced this type of projectile point.
    Archaeological work on Fort McCoy is coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

