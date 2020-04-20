A pursuit team from the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba on-scene with a drug smuggling vessel after it was hit with disabling fire from a helicopter interdiction tactical squadron in the Caribbean Sea, April 2020. The Escanaba was deployed in the Caribbean Sea in support of Operation Martillo, a multinational operation for the detection, monitoring, and interdiction of illegal substances in Central American waters. (Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Bednarchik)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6219217
|VIRIN:
|200420-G-HT254-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT