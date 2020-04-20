Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A pursuit team from the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba on-scene with a drug smuggling vessel after it was hit with disabling fire from a helicopter interdiction tactical squadron in the Caribbean Sea, April 2020. The Escanaba was deployed in the Caribbean Sea in support of Operation Martillo, a multinational operation for the detection, monitoring, and interdiction of illegal substances in Central American waters. (Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Bednarchik)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 11:32
    Photo ID: 6219217
    VIRIN: 200420-G-HT254-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea
    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea
    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after interdicting $60M in Caribbean Sea

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba
    Caribbean Sea
    Drug Interdiction
    Escanaba
    Operation Martillo
    USCGC Escanaba

