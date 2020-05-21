Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery

Members of 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery for Flags-In, May 26, 2016, in Arlington, Va. Over 230,000 American flags are placed at each headstone in ANC before Memorial Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released) This photo was used to create a Memorial Day graphic May 19, 2020, by 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Taylor A. Workman)
