    Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Workman 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery for Flags-In, May 26, 2016, in Arlington, Va. Over 230,000 American flags are placed at each headstone in ANC before Memorial Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released) This photo was used to create a Memorial Day graphic May 19, 2020, by 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Taylor A. Workman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, by SSgt Taylor Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

